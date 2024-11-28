The Ghaziabad police has filed the charge-sheet against the head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed, intended to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community, during an event held in Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad on September 29. Ghaziabad: Charge-sheet filed against Dasna temple priest Narsinghanand for ‘hate speech’

Police took cognisance of a viral video of Narsinghanand’s alleged remarks and booked him in an FIR registered on October 3, filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 302 (intentionally hurting religious feelings ) at Sihani Gate police station.

.“We have filed a charge-sheet against Narsinghanand before a competent court. We also recorded his statements and have also submitted a copy of the video, which shows the statements made by the suspect,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city).

The purported clip was also widely shared on social media, sparking protests by Muslim groups across the state, including a large-scale one outside the Dasna Devi temple on the night of October 4.

The crowd was later dispersed by the police and an FIR was lodged. However, Narsinghanand’s aides portrayed the protest it as an attack at the temple and Narsinghanand went “missing” the same night. His aides claimed that he was taken away by the police for safety and security reasons but the police maintained that they never took him away nor was he with them.

Narsinghanand re-emerged in Ghaziabad just ahead of Diwali and claimed that he was kept in “illegal detention” by the police near the UP-Uttarakhand border.

Speaking to HT over phone from Dasna temple on Thursday, Narsinghanand said,“The police took me from a councillor’s house in Bamheta on the night of October 4 and held me in illegal detention for three days. Later, they shifted me to an ashram located between Haridwar and Rishikesh and four policemen were posted as guards outside my room. They also took away my phone and would allow me to make only emergency calls. They freed me just before Diwali and dropped me near the UP border. From there, my supporters brought me to Ghaziabad.”

When asked if he filed any complaint against the “illegal detention”, Narsinghanand said, “It is of no use considering the type of system which is in place.”

On the issue of charge-sheet, Narsinghanand said that he will seek legal remedy. “I did not say anything which was wrong. The police filed the charge-sheet in a legal manner and I will also take the legal recourse and make my submissions before the court,” he said.

“The investigation in connection with the FIRs will continue. We refute Narsinghanand’s claim that the police took him away on the night of October 4. He was never with us, nor in our custody,” the DCP said.