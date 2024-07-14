Ghaziabad: City forest all set for revival after 16 years with Hindon biodiversity park

Ghaziabad: A 63-acre green area is all set to witness revival after a 16-year gap following the Uttar Pradesh government giving its final go-ahead to develop the Hindon biodiversity park at the “city forest” designated site, located behind Mahamaya stadium in Ghaziabad. The 63-acre patch is one of only two “city forests” earmarked under Master Plan 2021, the other one is about 100-acre land at Karhera, behind the Hindon airbase. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The proposed land was home to fully grown trees in 2008. But hundreds of them were destroyed due to overflowing sewage water from a major city drain passing through the area and falling untreated into nearby Hindon river. Then, the green area was also allegedly used as a dumping ground for solid waste by Ghaziabad municipal corporation trucks.

Rajendra Tyagi, the then councillor, moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Allahabad high court against the destruction caused to trees, leading to the court directing for a status quo.

On October 11, 2012, the court further directed that the overflowing drain should be cemented, and a sewage treatment plant (STP) should be built so that no untreated water flows into Hindon that flows nearby.

“The patch is a green area and cannot be used for any other purposes. In a recent meeting with state officials in Lucknow, they have given a nod for the project and will soon issue a government order. We are expecting the order in the next 15 days or so,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.

“The project for development of a biodiversity-park here is estimated at about ₹17.5 crore and will be funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. We are expecting that the project will materialise in the next 9 to 12 months and will be a major attraction for citizens,” he added.

In connection with Tyagi’s petition, the high court in its another order on May 9, 2022, directed the civic body “to file latest status report of the protected forest in the heart of Ghaziabad city and also the status of the disposal of sewage water into Hindon, especially stating as to whether any STP has been set up before the disposal of the treated water into Hindon river and the capacity thereof”.

The drain that flows through the 63-acre land empties into Hindon nearby and is listed as a major source of contamination.

“We have already earmarked a piece of land for construction of a sewage treatment plant. This will be taken up as a different project altogether,” Malik added.

As part of the biodiversity-park project, the corporation has proposed development of 22 different activities, which include urban forest, mounds, medicinal garden, herbal garden, fish pond, wetlands, lotus pond, floating fountain, water treatment plant, compost unit, butterfly garden, amphitheatre, cacterium, car parking, food counters, etc., among others.

The proposed biodiversity-park’s location is within 100 metres from the New Bus Adda Metro station and also from the Ghaziabad station of the Namo Bharat trains.