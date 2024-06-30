Ghaziabad: Civic body proposes 10 MLD Ganga water project for Vijay Nagar

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has proposed a water-supply project for providing 10 million litres per day (MLD) of Ganga water to localities in Vijay Nagar zone, officials said on Saturday, adding that the project was envisaged in view of groundwater depletion. Officials said that from the existing plants, they have also made provision for supply of 50MLD of Ganga water to Khoda Nagar Palika as part of a proposed drinking water supply project. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the city’s mayor, Sunita Dayal, it is likely that the project will be completed before the onset of summer season in 2025.

“The water will be supplied to residents through overhead tanks and these tanks will get water directly from the Ganga water treatment plants at Pratap Vihar. We have asked the UP Jal Nigam to prepare a project report and the funds from the Fifteenth Finance Commission will be diverted for the project,” the mayor said.

She said that Vijay Nagar zone has many localities where people do not have access to proper drinking water even as overhead tanks have been constructed.

“Further, the submersibles and motor pumps are largely used to draw out water. So, these areas will be benefitted from the proposed project,” Dayal added.

Officials at the UP Jal Nigam said that the work for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) is in progress, and it’s likely that the report will be submitted to the corporation in the next 10 days.

“We have two water treatment plants of 120MLD and 240MLD capacity at Pratap Vihar. From these two, we will be supplying about 9-10MLD of excess water through about 10kms of pipelines to Vijay Nagar. The project is estimated at about ₹16.5 crore. The DPR will be submitted to the corporation soon,” said Jal Nigam’s executive engineer and in-charge of Ganga water plants Unmesh Shukla.

The existing two Ganga water plants also supply treated water to Ghaziabad and Noida.

Officials said that from the existing plants, they have also made provision for supply of 50MLD of Ganga water to Khoda Nagar Palika as part of a proposed drinking water supply project.

According to official statistics of UP groundwater department, the water level in Vijay Nagar stood at 33.55 metres below ground level (mbgl) in the post-monsoon period of 2017. It stood at 47.67mbgl in the post-monsoon period of 2023.