Ghaziabad civic body rolls out unique ID number to all properties
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday started the exercise to provide a 17-digit unique identification (UID) to all properties under its jurisdiction area. Officials said that number-plates for the properties are being provided free-of-cost to residents.
The UID indicates the state code, the urban local body, the code of the corporation zone in which the property is located, the residential ward number, property number and finally an alphabetic code which indicates if the property is residential or commercial or of any other usage.
“The UID is being given to households free-of-cost and the 17-digit code will be indicated on a number-plate provided by the corporation. All the 634,000 properties henceforth will be identified by the UID. The UID will help get all the information on the property, its location, tax payments and other details. With the UID in place, no property will be left out of the tax assessment in official records. The residents will have to mention the UID to get access to property details while depositing tax or other charges online,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.
The UIDs have been generated after a GIS-survey of properties in the month of February and as a result all properties which were not under the tax net have also been added to the corporation’s official records.
Before the survey, the corporation’s jurisdiction area had about 390,000 properties in its records but the numbers increased after the GIS-survey and the corporation now has a list of about 634,000 properties on which property tax will be assessed henceforth.
“The work for providing the UID was initiated from the Vasundhara zone and the first set of number-plates was distributed to residents at Brij Vihar locality. The work will be expedited and it is expected that it will take us about three months to provide the number-plates to each and every property owner,” Sinha added.
With the increase in the number of properties, the corporation has estimated that property tax collection, which is about ₹150 crore annually, will be doubled.
Officials said that it was difficult to locate details of a property on the basis of house number, locality and other details. However, the UID will ensure that entire details will become available by punching the UID number of the property.
Officials said that they have also requested the councillors to help in providing the UID number-plates to the residents.
-
Landlord resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant from Greater Noida flat
Greater Noida: The owners of a flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as they finally entered their own home after a week of living on the staircase outside their apartment. A retired government servant, Kumar, had let out his flat in Shree Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West to Priti Gupta (36), on July 11, 2021.
-
E-rickshaw driver dies after being hit by Mercedes car in Noida
Noida: An e-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after an accident with a luxury car near Nithari village in Noida on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9am when the Mercedes Benz car was taking a left turn towards the main road on Sector 32-33 exit point and hit the e-rickshaw, said police. Kumar, fell from his e-rickshaw and hit his head on the footpath.
-
Haryana cabinet meet: Ex facto nod to revised ex gratia for disabled soldiers, martyrs’ kin
Haryana cabinet on Friday gave ex-facto approval to a revised policy and instructions regarding payment of ex gratia grant to families and disabled personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force. This amount was Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively. The actual amount of penalty will not exceed the amount of tax due.
-
Ghaziabad completes 100% Covid vaccination for all categories
Ghaziabad: The district health department has achieved 100% vaccination (both doses) for Covid in the 15-18 years category. With this, the district has completed both doses of Covid vaccination for the 12-15, 15-18 and 18 years categories. Officials said they have administered 2,47,701 first doses in the group while the second dose achievement crossed 100% on July 26 with 2,34,632 beneficiaries getting both doses.
-
Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months. This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics