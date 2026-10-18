Gurugram: Decomposed body of unidentified man found near Basai Dhankot railway station
Police suspect the man had been dead for 8 to 10 days before his decomposed body was found near Basai Dhankot railway station in Gurugram. The cause of death is unknown.
The body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 45 years old, was found in bushes near the railway tracks close to Basai Dhankot railway station in Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday, with police suspecting that he had been dead for 8 to 10 days.
Police officers said that the body was estimated to be around 8 to 10 days old, based on its condition. The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was sent for a postmortem examination. No external injuries were found on the body, officers said.
A police officer said that an investigation had begun and a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been registered.
“There was no identification proof found near the body which could help us identify the man. We are also checking missing-person complaints registered at nearby police stations to determine whether any of them could be linked to the deceased,” the officer said.
The officer said that during the search, keys suspected to be associated with a motorcycle were recovered from the deceased’s pocket.
“The cause of the death remains unknown. We are waiting for the postmortem report to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Further action will be taken based on the medical findings and other evidence collected during the investigation,” the police officer added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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