Gurugram: Decomposed body of unidentified man found near Basai Dhankot railway station

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 45 years old, was found in bushes near the railway tracks close to Basai Dhankot railway station in Haryana’s Gurugram on Friday, with police suspecting that he had been dead for 8 to 10 days. Gurugram police are investigating after an unidentified man’s decomposed body was found near Basai Dhankot railway station.

Police officers said that the body was estimated to be around 8 to 10 days old, based on its condition. The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was sent for a postmortem examination. No external injuries were found on the body, officers said.

A police officer said that an investigation had begun and a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been registered.

“There was no identification proof found near the body which could help us identify the man. We are also checking missing-person complaints registered at nearby police stations to determine whether any of them could be linked to the deceased,” the officer said.

The officer said that during the search, keys suspected to be associated with a motorcycle were recovered from the deceased’s pocket.

“The cause of the death remains unknown. We are waiting for the postmortem report to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Further action will be taken based on the medical findings and other evidence collected during the investigation,” the police officer added.