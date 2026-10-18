Non-bailable arrest warrant issued on Rakhi Sawant in 2010 suicide case after she fails to appear at UP court

A court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Rakhi Sawant in a 2010 suicide case linked to alleged insulting remarks she made against a local resident on her television show, a government lawyer said on Saturday. Rakhi Sawant in legal trouble over comments she made on her TV show Rakhi Ka Insaaf.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Mridul Kant Srivastava said Civil Judge (Junior Division) Anjali issued the warrant on Friday after Rakhi repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

The case on Rakhi Sawant According to PTI, the case relates to Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari Prem Nagar area in Jhansi, who allegedly committed suicide on November 10, 2010, after being humiliated by remarks made by Rakhi on her television show, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, the lawyer said.

Laxman's mother, Savitri, had lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station, alleging that Rakhi had used insulting and objectionable language against her son during an episode of the show aired in October 2010.

According to the prosecution, Laxman and his wife, Anita, who hailed from Rajgarh, had been invited to the show following marital discord. Anita had returned to her parental home after disputes between the couple.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 1, Srivastava said.

Rakhi Sawant in the news Rakhi was recently in the news for her public comments on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage. She also reacted to his rumoured relationship with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Speaking to the paparazzi earlier this month, Rakhi said she was unhappy with Govinda for neglecting his wife. She said, “Govinda ji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse (Govinda ji, the whole nation is upset with you). The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years, you left her. And who is this Komal?”

Rakhi then claimed that Komal had been badmouthing her and warned her against confronting her. She said in Hindi, “She is badmouthing me and talking trash about other celebrities, too. Chichi Bhaiya is the one who gave her these wings. Listen, don't mess with me. I am not Sunita; I will tear you to shreds.” Rakhi went on to call Komal a “pati chor (husband stealer)”.