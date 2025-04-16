Ghaziabad civic body seeks ownership status of shops near Dudheshwar Nath Temple to relocate

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has sought details of ownership from operators of the shops located in the vicinity of the ancient Dudheshwar Nath Temple, as these are to be demolished to pave the way for the proposed temple corridor. The ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and sees thousands of devotees every day. It is also a prominent temple where Kanwariyas during the month of Shravan offer Ganga water. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The civic body officials said they have asked for documents of ownership from about 55 shop operators as the shops will be demolished and businesses relocated. Primarily, these are scrap dealers’ shops, operating here for decades.

“We have asked the shop operators to produce documents of ownership in 15-20 days. Some of these shops are owned, while some are on rent, besides others who are operating without any documents. In our last board meeting (in March), we proposed that the shops will be relocated to Hindon Vihar,” said municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik.

The Hindon Vihar area is about 2.5km from the temple site.

The Dudheshwarnath Temple is located in a densely-populated area near the Grand Trunk Road, and the main road leading to the temple is marked by dozens of old scrap shops. The road is plagued by encroachments and a high volume of traffic.

Civic officials said the temple project will be similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi, but on a smaller scale.

“The tourism department has also provided ₹6 crore, which will be used for renovation of the temple complex. Once the demolition of shops is complete, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared to ascertain the cost. About 14 shops at the site are on temple land and rented out. These shops are covered under the Rent Control Act, and the temple authorities have issued them notices to vacate. The matter will be taken up by the court of an additional district magistrate (city),” Malik added.

Officials said that non-owners can also be relocated to Hindon Vihar, but on rent basis. A proposal to get permission from the state government will be routed through the district magistrate.

Shop owners, however, said that, if relocated, their businesses will suffer.

“No one wants relocation, as we have our businesses established here for decades since the time of our forefathers. There is a proposal for demolition and relocation. No one wants this. But you know if the state government wants this, we can hardly do anything. A legal recourse is the only option,” said Mohammad Rehan, a shop owner.

During his visit to Ghaziabad during the assembly by poll, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his election speech on November 8, 2024, said, “Programmes will be taken to the next level, be it construction of Dudheshwar Nath temple corridor or opening of the satellite center of AIIMS in Ghaziabad.”

Ghaziabad MLA Sanjeev Sharma after his win in the assembly by-poll had said that the corridor will be a priority.