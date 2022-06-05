Ghaziabad civic body set to map infra with remote sensing survey
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation will be soon undertaking a remote sensing survey to map ground-level and below the ground civic infrastructure in a bid to improve the delivery of services to residents. Officials said that the survey will start this month and will help the civic body to keep a track of its existing infrastructure.
The corporation at present maintains 2,700 kilometres of road network, 2,400 kilometres of sewerage network, besides 1,350 parks and green belts (about 60%) adjoining major roads across the city. Officials said that an extended work order will also be given for mapping of infrastructure in Indirapuram.
“We have contacted the remote sensing agency and the mapping work will be taken up by them through their office in Lucknow (Remote Sensing Applications Centre, Lucknow). The data available with us is haphazard in nature and manual records are decades old. For instance, when it comes to revamping infrastructure such as sewerage, we do not have figures for the exact dimensions of pipelines. The mapping will provide us all these details of the existing infrastructure,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.
The mapping will include survey of roads, sewerage, drainage, green belts, central verges, poles, shops, parks and other facilities maintained by the municipal corporation.
Once the survey is completed, officials plan to identify roads and divide them into three colour schemes – green, yellow and red. Green will include roads which are in good condition, while yellow will include roads that need minor repairs. Roads that need major repairs will fall under red, officials added.
“The survey will be helpful in formulating projects. We were trying to have the mapping service done for the past one year but agencies quoted exorbitant prices,” Tanwar added.
“We have been demanding different inventory registers related to roads, land, sewerage and other facilities under the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, but civic body officials never presented these registers before the board. When the colonies are developed and handed over to the corporation, the developing agencies have all the data of infrastructure. Likewise, if sewer lines were laid by executing agencies, the data is available. It just needs to be compiled in a meaningful manner which has never been done,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics