Ghaziabad civic body yet to procure all equipment needed to fight air pollution

Even as the air quality continues to oscillate between “ very poor” and “severe” levels in Ghaziabad, the city’s civic body is hamstrung by the lack of equipment needed to fight pollution, even though funds of ₹61.5 crore, for procuring these equipment, was sanctioned in December 2020 and in July this year, under the 15th finance commission. municipal officials in the know of the matter said Wednesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin issued on Wednesday evening, Ghaziabad recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 361, in the “very poor” category. The AQI of Greater Noida was 362, while that of Noida was 356, both readings also falling in the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Authorities are scrambling to combat the air pollution crisis, with the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) widening the curbs across NCR late Tuesday. It extended the ban on construction and demolition activities, and also shut all schools in the NCR until further orders.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad municipal corporation is missing crucial equipment needed in its fight against pollution. The corporation was to get 30 big air filters — for being placed in public places— and six higher capacity anti-smog guns with a capacity of 6,000 litres each. The corporation refused to divulge details of machines it procured so far and only said that “about 60% of machines brought with the funds have arrived”.

The fund of ₹61.5 crore was also to be utilised for revamp of 200 parks; conversion of 579 vehicles to CNG, the development of a city forest near the New Bus Adda Metro station and also for paving of dusty roads with greenery and stones, among other measures.

“We have placed the work orders this July for all equipment that we need from the ₹61.5 crore funds that we got. Equipment for about 60% of the funds were delivered over the past two months and they are currently being deployed on the basis of a duty roster. The work order for the remaining equipment was issued this month. So, it is likely that we will get them only by December,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.

Last December, the corporation officials had said the plan will be implemented within six months and well before the onset of winter in 2021.

“However, the pandemic caused delays in procurement and hampered the progress. But we are expediting the processes,” said a corporation official, asking not to be named.

Environmentalists have decried the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body towards the current air emergency and said it has become a regular occurrence for the corporation to make plans, but not adhere to timelines, at least in Ghaziabad city.

“The pollution levels have risen manifold this season and local sources of pollution have also come into play. It was easy to blame stubble burning until now, but the fire counts have reduced considerably in the past one week, but the pollution in the city has not. Now, the major share in pollution is from local sources such as vehicular and industrial emissions,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

“What will be the use if these equipment arrive mid-winter, when residents have already suffered over a month of high pollution levels?” he said.

The CAQM, while citing officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the period between November 17 and 21 is likely to be unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants.

A forecast from the Union ministry of earth sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) on Wednesday said, “From Nov 20th onwards, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality. The effective farm fire count is 2,643 and its contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 today is 6%.”