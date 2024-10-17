Ghaziabad: Cook caught mixing urine in food she fed her employer’s family, arrested

A 32-year-old woman, employed as a cook by a family in Crossings Republik high-rise for past eight years, was allegedly contaminating all the food she made with her urine and feeding them to her employer’s family for the past several months, police said on Wednesday, after arresting the woman, who was caught in the act on camera. Thirty-two-year-old Reena Kumar in police custody on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspect woman was identified as Reena Kumar, a resident of nearby Shanti Nagar. She was employed with a businessman’s family for eight years and the family, for the past several months, was battling with liver ailments the cause of which had remained a mystery until now.

The family in their complaint to the police on October 14 said the family members were falling ill for past several months and they suspected that something was amiss with the food they ate.

So they secretly installed a camera in the kitchen and came across a footage in which Kumar was seen mixing urine in food, said police.

“The cook was preparing food for the past eight years at my house. For the past several months, my family was having health complications. Today (on October 14) I found the video recording of her urinating in a utensil and thereafter preparing chapatis with it. We believe that this was going on for the past several months,” the businessman’s wife, the complainant from GH-7 high-rise, said in the FIR.

The police registered case under section 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at Crossings Republik police station.

“We arrested Reena Kumar on Wednesday. During questioning, she repeatedly denied having done such an act, but when we confronted her with the video evidence, she fell silent. Thereafter, she kept changing her statements,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

Police said the suspect later broke down and said she was angry with the family as they were keeping a strict watch on her.

“She told us that she was upset about the frequent criticisms regarding her work and the family would sometimes also rebuke her for mistakes. She said she was upset with this and committed the act as a sort of revenge. So far, we have not come across any such act being done at any other house where she is employed,” the ACP said.