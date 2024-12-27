Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Corporation initiates civic works after Indirapuram’s handover

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Dec 28, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Officials of the corporation said that the entire services of the township will be taken over in six months from the date of signing of the MoU

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started taking over services in the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s Indirapuram Township, after both agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect on September 6. The authority, as mentioned in the MoU agreed to pay 185 crore to the municipal corporation for the upgrade of civic infrastructure, officials said.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started taking over services in the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s Indirapuram Township. (Sakib Ali)
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has started taking over services in the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s Indirapuram Township. (Sakib Ali)

Officials of the corporation said that the entire services of the township will be taken over in six months from the date of signing of the MoU.

GDA had agreed to pay the corporation in four installments: 70 crore initially, 40 crore by December 31, 2024, 40 crore by March 31, 2025, and a balance of 35 crore by July 1, 2025. The date of the first installment was deemed as the handover date.

On their part, the corporation officials said that they had already started work in Indirapuram.

“We have floated tenders for maintenance of all parks, about 70, and central verges in Indirapuram. The tenders have also been finalised. Further, the tenders for maintenance and upkeep of water-related infrastructure have also been floated. Besides, we have also deployed 200 cleaning staff at Indirapuram to take up daily cleaning activities,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The officials said that they have planned to rope in about 45 door-to-door waste-collection vehicles in Indirapuram by January and these vehicles will be tasked to collect daily solid waste.

“Since Indirapuram is a big township, we have plans to make a proposal in the next board meeting to declare it as a separate zone. Presently, the locality falls under the corporation’s Vasundhara zone,” Malik added.

With the handover in place, the corporation gets advertising rights and also revenue from community services in Indirapuram. Further, the corporation also gets rights for the levy of property tax—house tax, water tax, and sewage/drainage tax.

Malik added that the corporation has initiated the process to levy property tax components. Before the handover, the corporation was only charging the house tax component while the GDA charged residents for the provision of services.

The township is spread over an area of about 1,222 acres and comprises about 52,572 households, which shell out about 30 crore as house tax annually, officials said.

They added that they expect an increase of about 35 crore annually from the incoming revenues from the two remaining tax components.

The residents said that the corporation should speedily take over services in Indirapuram. “This will give residents clarity about the work, and they can approach respective departments of the corporation in case of grievances. Further, the work to upgrade infrastructure should also be expedited. These have been pending for long,” said Mohan Sangwan, a resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On