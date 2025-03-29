Ghaziabad corporation’s nod to highest ever 3,722 cr budget

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation in its executive committee meeting on Friday approved the civic agency’s highest ever budget for financial year 2025-26, amount ₹3,722 crore. In 2022-23, the budget was about ₹ 1,417 crore. It was increased to ₹ 1,684 crore in 2023-24 and further to ₹ 2,465 crore in 2024-25, officials said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In 2022-23, the budget was about ₹1,417 crore. It was increased to ₹1,684 crore in 2023-24 and further to ₹2,465 crore in 2024-25, officials said.

“This year, we have proposed a budget of ₹3,722 crore for FY 2025-26, which is the highest ever budget proposed. With the budget, we plan to expand services and civic infrastructure development in all 100 residential wards covered under five zones. The department officers have been directed to scale up quality of work and provide a new direction to the city,” said municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik.

He said that from the proposed budget, the funds for councillors in each of the 100 wards have been increased to ₹1 crore each.

“Earlier, the councillors were relying on the funds received from the infrastructure development funds. Now, the corporation has proposed that each ward gets ₹1 crore. Further, we plan to rope in ₹500 crore for seven major roads, covering about 22kms, under the CM Grid project. This will ensure better roads, beautification and smooth traffic movement,” Malik added.

Officials said that funds of ₹108 crore will also be diverted for the development of a sports complex near Raj Nagar Extension. The facility will provide 30 indoor sports disciplines to sportsmen and youngsters.

With the budget proposal, the corporation has also planned to rope in ₹132 crore towards strengthening of the major Shahberi drain and also to build a road above the drain. This will ensure smooth commutes between Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

Officials said about ₹95 crore will also be diverted from the budget for the development of a new headquarters of the corporation near Arthala.

Earlier in March, the civic agency in its board meeting had cleared a proposal for making Indirapuram as its sixth zone. The township was taken over by the corporation from the Ghaziabad development agency following signing of an MoU in September, 2024.