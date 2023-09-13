Ghaziabad: Couple on scooter crushed by moving truck on Raj Nagar Extn Road

A couple on a scooter died after being run over by a truck near Omega crossing on Raj Nagar Extension Road in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they have come across the footage of the accident, captured by CCTV camera nearby, which showed that the couple were trying to overtake the truck from the left when the incident happened. The truck was seized by police and driver was arrested. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police identified the dead as Arun Chettri, 28, and his wife Sunita, 27, who hailed from Siliguri in Assam and was residing in a flat at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension.

The incident took place around 11.20am when the couple on the scooter were taking the Omega crossing on Raj Nagar Extension Road. Police said the CCTV footage shows that the truck was moving slowly while the couple started overtaking from the left.

“Just as he was overtaking, the scooter driver turned slightly to the right in a bid to move ahead and their vehicle went under the front wheels of the truck. The injured couple was rushed to a hospital but they were declared dead on arrival. The couple had no children and their family has been informed about the accident. Proper legal action will be taken once we receive the complaint,” said assistant commissioner of police Ritesh Singh (city 2).

The ACP said the accident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera and the footage showed that the truck was moving at a normal speed. The truck involved in the incident was a large unloaded vehicle bearing the registration number of Rajasthan, Singh said.

“The truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident but the truck was seized by the police. He will soon be arrested. The scooter also suffered damages in the accident,” Singh said.

Dharm Pal, station house officer, Nandgram police station, on Wednesday evening said the suspect driver, identified as Shahrukh, has been nabbed.

“We have received a police complaint from the family of the victims and a first information report under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death by negligence) will soon be registered against the truck driver,” he said.

