IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad factory fire: Deceased owner booked, unit had no fire NOC
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad factory fire: Deceased owner booked, unit had no fire NOC

Ghaziabad: The 40-year-old owner of the factory, gutted in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area late Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The 40-year-old owner of the factory, gutted in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area late Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Friday. The Ghaziabad police, meanwhile, said they have booked the owner based on a complaint by the family members of two of the 14 injured in the fire.

The 14 injured persons, which included a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, had sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to private hospitals in Ghaziabad, from where they were referred to hospitals in Delhi, the police said.

“The owner was identified as Kunal Behl, a resident of Indirapuram. He had sustained severe burn injuries. He succumbed at a hospital in Delhi Friday morning. Family members of two injured persons have submitted a police complaint, on the basis of which we registered an FIR naming Behl. It is alleged that Behl deliberately added extra chemicals in the machine which led to an explosion and caused a blaze,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), Ghaziabad.

The incident took place in the Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area.

“Of the remaining 13, 11 are under observation and the condition of four of them is critical. We will investigate the reasons behind the incident and statements of workers will be recorded. The two minors probably came along with their parents to the factory. We will also inquire if they too were engaged in any labour process or not,” the SP added.

The factory allegedly did not have any no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, fire officials said Friday.

“No fire NOC had been taken for the factory and only primary fire-fighting equipment, such as fire extinguishers, were available at the site. The cause of the fire was some explosion in the chemical storage at the ground floor,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

The FIR, filed at Link Road police station, was lodged under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). A copy of the FIR was made available to the media by the Ghaziabad police.

The complainant in the case is Rohit Kumar, 20, who is from Sitapur and works at another factory in the industrial area. As per the copy of the FIR, the complaint was drafted by one Mohammad Saleem.

When contacted, Rohit said that two of his brothers, Mohit Kumar, 18, and Vishwa Nath, 22, suffered severe burn injuries during the incident.

“They both worked at the factory. I had come to my rented accommodation at Maharajpur when I got a call on my mobile. My brother Mohit was on the phone and he asked me to come fast for help and also told me about the fire. I rushed to the spot with two of my neighbours. There, without waiting for ambulances, I sat both of my brothers in the police van and rushed them to hospital,” Rohit said.

He added that his brothers had been working with the factory for the past two-three years and received a monthly salary of about 10,000 each.

“Since I was not at the factory, I cannot say what actually caused the fire. It is likely that it resulted due to some chemical used in the factory. I am yet to get a copy of the FIR,” he said Friday evening, when asked about the allegations levelled in the FIR.

When asked about the allegations in the FIR, the SP said: “All allegations levelled in the FIR will be inquired during the course of investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: 20-year-old gang-raped in moving SUV, three booked

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A 20-year-old woman from Meerut was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a moving SUV on Thursday, the police have said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Parents object to classroom teaching in Gautam Buddha University

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Noida: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a section of parents has objected to the Gautam Buddha University’s (GBU’s) recent move asking its students to join the hostel and attend physical classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad health dept ropes in 20 more govt health-care centres for Covid vaccination

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Ghaziabad: Facing an uphill task to achieve the target of inoculating over 93,000 beneficiaries against Covid-19 in March, the district health department on Friday increased the number of government vaccination centres from 25 to 45 in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Respite from heat as light rains bring mercury down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Noida: Noida and its nearby areas experienced a brief respite from heat on Friday as the maximum temperature fell by four degrees Celsius over the past 24-hours due to very-light rains, with weather analysts expecting temperatures to rise gradually over the next few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad factory fire: Deceased owner booked, unit had no fire NOC

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The 40-year-old owner of the factory, gutted in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area late Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Saplings planted during green drive dry up due to negligence: Residents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: The residents of Noida have claimed that hundreds of trees planted in the city in February have already started to dry up
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

60-year-old riding pillion killed as truck overturns on Noida Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died after a truck overturned and she came under it, on the Noida Expressway on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
Confirming the infection, an official CPWD spokesperson from New Delhi said: “The hostel area is sealed, and entry to the campus is restricted. The residential quarters, about 25, are located at some distance from the hostel. Testing of all occupants is being done.”(REUTERS)
noida news

21 test Covid positive in CPWD’s national academy in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The infected people are all assistant executive engineers (AEE) with the CPWD. They had arrived in November for a year-long training course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides, according to weather analysts, the effect of a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Haryana will help reduce maximum temperatures till March 12.
Besides, according to weather analysts, the effect of a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and Haryana will help reduce maximum temperatures till March 12.
noida news

Rain likely in next two days in Noida, air quality to improve

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:16 PM IST
A western disturbance is moisture-laden wind that originates from the Mediterranean which is responsible for snowing in the northern states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials of the Ghaziabad health department attributed the wastage primarily to fewer people coming up to get the jab.(Bloomberg)
Officials of the Ghaziabad health department attributed the wastage primarily to fewer people coming up to get the jab.(Bloomberg)
noida news

Wastage of Covaxin doses at 21% in Ghaziabad

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Ghaziabad: An estimated 1,593 doses of Covaxin have gone waste in Ghaziabad since the launch of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, as per the state health department figures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help decamps with 25 lakh cash from sculptor’s house in Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: A newly employed domestic help decamped with 25 lakh cash and jewellery from the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in Noida’s Sector 19 on Tuesday evening, police said The incident took place at around 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Over 100,000 sqm owned by Wave Group in Noida seized, firm says will approach court

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has seized about over 100,000 square metres (sqm) land belonging to the Wave Mega City Centre Private Limited located in the heart of Noida in Sector 32
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

After 12 years, Yamuna Expressway authority starts plot registry

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has begun the process to register residential plots in sectors 18 and 20 it had allotted in 2009
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Health dept holds mental health camp at Bhangel CHC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar health department organised a mental health camp at the community health centre (CHC) in Noida’s Bhangel on Wednesday and examined 35 patients from the neighbouring areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad: One killed, two hurt as security guard fires at sleeping workers

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Ghaziabad: One man died while two others were injured when a 46-year-old security guard early Tuesday allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at some workers of a private firm in the Bulandshahr Industrial Area
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP