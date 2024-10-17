Ghaziabad: Four held after video of man being beaten with belts goes viral

The police on Wednesday arrested four men for allegedly beating up a man using their belts at a vacant plot near Crossings Republik Township on October 4 because he allegedly saw them dealing in drugs and were afraid that he would alert the police, said senior officers, adding that a video of the assault was widely shared on social media. Based on the FIR registered on October 15, the police on Wednesday arrested four suspects. (HT Archive)

The police identified the four suspects as Atul Kumar, 22, Sachin Kumar, 20, Arun Kumar, 22, and Ritik Pal, 19, residing in Bhim Nagar, New Shanti Nagar and Maharana Vihar near the township.

The police said that after the video of the purported assault went viral, they made efforts to trace the victim, whom they identified as Vishal Gautam, a resident of Bhim Nagar.

Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at Crossings Republik police station.

“A man named Gaurav Solanki, a resident of Shanti Nagar, deals in drugs and I saw Badal, Arun, Atul, Sachin and Shivam selling drugs at a ground. Solanki got suspicious that I may inform police and so, Badal on October 4 called me to a spot near Gaur City 2 around 6pm. A Scorpio and a cab were parked there. Solanki, Atul, Arun, Sachin and Shivam alighted from the cars and took me to a ground near Chitravan (a high-rise in the township),” said Gautam in the FIR.

“There, they beat me up with belts and also made videos of the assault. They told me that if I don’t sell drugs, then I will be beaten up again. Later I came to know about the viral video, so I approached the police to lodge a complaint,” Gautam said.

“We arrested four suspects so far and are questioning them about the issue of drugs as alleged by the victim,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.