Ghaziabad: Hundreds of weekly-market vendors, MLA hold protest march to district headquarters

Hundreds of street vendors led by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and flanked by party councillor took out a march in Ghaziabad city on Friday to protest the removal of weekly markets from city roads by the police. Municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik has said that they have directed the officials and zonal heads of all five corporation zones to carry out a survey of vendors and also identify places where such markets can be put up temporarily. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The march was taken out from Ambedkar Park in Navyug Market to the district headquarters about three kilometres away.

Vendors who put up stalls at these flea markets -- locally called paith bazars – are protesting the police action to remove them from roadsides with an aim to reduce traffic congestion. Police said their measure will ease traffic chaos across Ghaziabad city.

On Thursday, Gurjar had put up a vegetable stall at the roadside weekly market near Naipura in Loni, daring police and administrative officials to remove him.

“The vendors were congregating at the Navyug Market for a protest. Initially, police drove them away. Then, I stepped in, and the Loni MLA also joined us at Ambedkar Park. Thereafter, we carried out a protest march on foot from the park to the district magistrate’s office to hand over a memorandum. The MLA walked barefoot all the way,” said Sheetal Deol, a BJP councillor from ward Shibbanpura/Patel Marg.

“Before issuing such directions, police did not hold any meeting with stakeholders, nor did they allocate any alternative space for vendors,” Deol said.

Gurjar said that the police had earlier banned e-rickshaws on Hapur Road in September 2024, and now they are trying to remove weekly markets.

“The vendors are pained. But officials are not ready to listen. There are about 200,000 families of vendors who are suffering. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Adityanath are bringing various schemes to benefit the poor, certain officials are trying to impose diktat over poor vendors. I will support the vendors’ cause and will meet the CM to discuss the issue,” Gurjar said.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (city), said prohibitory orders are already in place in the city.

“The MLA and the councillor, along with vendors, took out the march to the office of the district magistrate. So, the administration will do the needful. As of now, we do not contemplate any action for violation of prohibitory orders,” he said.

A group of vendors and their leaders handed over their memorandum of demands to district magistrate (DM) Deepak Meena on Friday evening.

“They met me in the evening, and I have taken their memorandum. They raised concerns about the removal of markets. In this context, I will speak to the senior police officers and also the municipal corporation to help find a solution,” Meena said.

Mayor Sunita Dayal said the corporation is planning a policy for vendors.

“The city is grappling with traffic issues in localities as a result of weekly markets. Further, these vendors also face extortion from people. We intend to bring a policy in which the vendors will be registered with the corporation, and we will provide them space wherever possible. Discussions will be held in this regard,” Dayal said.

Municipal commissioner Vikramaditya Malik said they have directed the officials and zonal heads of all five corporation zones to carry out a survey of vendors and also identify places where such markets can be put up temporarily.

“The survey must be completed in five days. The final decision will be taken up after discussion with the town vending committee on February 13,” he said.