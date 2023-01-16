Ghaziabad invites public objections to ‘dog policy’

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation, which will soon notify its policy on stray and pet dogs, has invited public objections before it sends the final draft of the policy to the state government for approval before the end of this month.

The draft policy highlights that every pet dog has to be registered for ₹200 and the registration has to be renewed every financial year for ₹100. Every house can register a maximum of two pet dogs, the policy states. Residents can submit their objections at the corporation’s headquarters or the zonal offices.

Meanwhile, the civic body has closed the registration for three dog breeds – Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino and Pit Bull, after giving a relaxation of two months.

“The deadline for registration of these three breeds was December 31, 2022 and now no further registration will take place. As part of the draft policy, new pet owners have to inform the corporation within 15 days. They will not let their pet loose or take them to relieve themselves on roads or parks. Pet owners will be responsible for cleaning if their pets litter in public spaces,” said Dr Anuj Singh, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer.

The draft also says pet owners have to muzzle their dogs when taking them outside the house in public spaces such as parks, roads or elevators. However, muzzle can be removed in a high temperature environment such as during peak summer.

The draft also says pet owners have to ensure a sleeping space for their pets from 10 square feet to 22 square feet, depending on the breed.

“Breeding centres will not be allowed to operate from flats/houses in residential areas. For stray dogs, the animal activists, pet lovers and the local resident welfare association or apartment owners’ association will identify a place for common feeding of stray dogs. Any person willing to adopt a maximum of two stray dogs can take up registration free-of-cost. Any violation of the policy will attract a penalty of ₹5,000 per instance. Once the public objections are disposed, we will send the final draft to the state government for approval and it will be in the form of a notification,” Singh added.

According to official estimates, the city has an estimated 20,000-22,000 pet dogs, and according to a 2020 survey an estimated population of 48,000 stray dogs. Of these, only 18,000 stray dogs have been sterilised so far.

The proposed draft policy has come up after suggestions were cleared in board meetings in September 2019 and October 2022.

“The corporation should first focus on expediting the sterilisation of strays in the city. The efforts have lacked pace and the penalty clause of ₹5,000 should be minimised. Efforts should be taken up to make residents aware about the proposed clauses,” said Ruchin Mehra, animal activist and a lawyer.

However, councillors said implementation of the final policy will be a challenging task.

“The population of stray dogs, cattle and even monkeys are on the rise and people are getting affected in urban and rural areas as well. The sterilisation efforts have not shown any encouraging results. The manpower requirement to implement the final policy will be a lot considering the size of the city,” said Rajendra Tyagi, councillor from Raj Nagar.

