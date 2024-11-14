Ghaziabad: Lawyers suspend ‘road block protest’

Protesting lawyers on Wednesday said that they have docked their plans to block Hapur Road until further notice, in view of the inconvenience caused to daily commuters. The lawyers have remained on strike since October 29 when a disagreement during a bail hearing escalated to violence and arson and also a lathicharge by police to control the mob. Advocates who are on strike said they are now preparing for a ’mega meeting’ of lawyers from across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on November 16. (HT Photo)

Police said they have not registered any suo motu FIR over the protests on Hapur Road, but two cases were registered on complaints given by private individuals.

The lawyers of the Ghaziabad bar association had blocked the Hapur Road on Monday and Tuesday for two hours each. This caused much inconvenience to commuters as police diverted traffic to other routes in an effort to clear the congestion. According to police, one vehicle was allegedly damaged by protesters but lawyers have denied this.

“We are now preparing for a ”maha sammelan” of lawyers from across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on November 16. This meeting will be held at Ghaziabad courts complex. Since we are preparing for this, we have decided to suspend the protest on the road. A further decision on the future course of action will be taken at the meeting,” said Deepak Sharma, president, bar association.

Police said two private individuals complained about the blockade on Hapur Road.

“Two FIRs were registered by two private persons at Kavi Nagar police station against unidentified lawyers. The police did not register any suo motu FIR. The lawyers did protest on the road on Wednesday,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

The first FIR was registered on November 12 on a complaint by a person named Tarun Tomar who did not mention his address. However, his phone number was the same as the official mobile number of SHO of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district.

The second FIR was registered by complainant Durvesh Chandra Sharma, a resident of Pratap Vihar against unidentified lawyers. Sharma alleged that while he was in his car on the service road near Hapur Road, he was attacked and beaten by lawyers who also damaged his car on November 12.

Bar association president Sharma on Wednesday said the FIRs against unidentified lawyers were planted by the police.