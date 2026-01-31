Ghaziabad man held after sister catches him beating mother on CCTV

A 44-year-old man was detained on Saturday for allegedly brutally assaulting his 70-year-old mother at their residence in Sanjay Nagar, police said. The man’s sister who lives in the United States accessed the CCTV installed inside the house, which revealed the incident took place at 10.30pm on January 30. Alleged CCTV footage of the incident. (HT Photo)

According to police, the man and his mother are residents of Sanjay Nagar. “His sister shared the video of the footage across to locals and neighbours in Ghaziabad. The video went viral on Saturday, and we rushed a team to the house. He was detained and brought to Madhuban Bapudham police station, and further legal action will be initiated soon. His mother was not at home when the team visited. If there is no complaint received, the police will suo motu initiate legal action,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle.

The footage shows the man choking his mother, brutally punching her,and throwing household items on the floor in anger. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video footage.

“The man had a domestic dispute with his wife and beat up his mother when she sided with the wife. The man was admitted to a drug de-addiction center in Gautam Budh Nagar in 2025 and he returned back home a few months ago. We will soon initiate legal action against him,” the ACP added.

Police said they are questioning the man to ascertain what led to the assault.