Ghaziabad: Man held for attacking 35-year-old with sword, cutting off ear

Ghaziabad:A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking a 35-year-old man with a sword and cutting off part of his ear outside a housing society in Vijay Nagar, police said on Saturday. The incident took place late Thursday evening when the victim was passing by the society on a bike, police said (Photo for representation)

The incident took place late Thursday evening when the victim was passing by the society on a bike. The suspect, a resident of the same society, arrived with a sword and attacked him, said police.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and a part of his ear was cut off. He later filed a complaint and an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118(1) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means or weapons at Vijay Nagar police station on April 17. The suspect was traced with the help of CCTV footage and local information and was arrested on Friday,” Dharam Pal, station house officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station, told HT.

Police said the victim is a resident of Siddharth Vihar. “During interrogation, he said the victim used to pass comments at his wife which made him furious. However, no prior complaint had been filed in this regard,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, told HT.

The incident was also captured on a CCTV installed nearby which went viral on social media. However, HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

The victim in the FIR said that the suspect hit him with a sword and he fell down after which he was attacked again. “He hit me near the neck and cut off my ear into two pieces,” it read.