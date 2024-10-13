Ghaziabad: Man kills neighbour over 2017 attack on kin, held

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his neighbour and slitting his throat for attacking the former’s six-year-old nephew in 2017 that left the child paralysed, officers said. Sajid allegedly lured Shadab to an isolated place near Kudiyagarhi on Thursday evening and made him consume liquor, officers said. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Dasna, and the deceased as Mohammad Shadab, 32, who was killed on late Thursday evening and the body was found on Friday morning, officers said.

“The deceased had also gone to jail in this connection and later obtained bail. Thereafter, he went to Chennai for work and returned home about two weeks ago. Ever since the incident, Sajid was planning to avenge the 2017 incident. He finally got a chance as Shadab returned,” said Lipi Nagayach, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City circle.

“There was an altercation between the two about the 2017 incident and in a fit of rage, suspect Sajid hit Shadab repeatedly on head with bricks and later hit him with stick. Then, he pulled out a knife and slashed his throat. When he got assured that Shadab was dead, he dumped the body in a nearby pond and also threw victim’s mobile phone,” the ACP added.

Shadab’s family later came to know about the murder from locals, who spotted the body, and informed the police. They filed the complaint on Friday.

Investigators said during questioning Sajid broke down soon and revealed that he had planned the murder and also recced the crime scene and arranged a knife.

Sajid was nabbed from Dasna, and arrested on charges of murder on Saturday.