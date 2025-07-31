Ghaziabad man kills woman, dumps body in drain; held

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly killed his former girl friend at his house in Sain Vihar on the intervening night of July 25-26 to usurp her jewellery, and later dumped her body in a nearby drain that falls under Crossings Republik police station. Officers said that on July 26 around 1am when she was asleep, the suspect hit her head multiple times with a brick and killed her. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police received a call on the police control room (PCR) on Monday (July 28) about a body in the drain. The visiting team found that it was of a woman aged about 40. Her autopsy revealed four fractures in her skull, possibly inflicted by some hard, blunt object, said officers.

“Three teams were formed, and CCTVs of the entire area were scanned. Investigation revealed that a man carried the body on his scooter and dumped it in the drain. He was traced and arrested on the basis of CCTVs and manual intelligence,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Wave City Circle) Priyashri Pal.

Police identified him as Nazar Mohammad Khan, an automobile mechanic, as a married man, originally from Hapur but was living in Sain Vihar, who described her to be his former friend, Pooja (single name).

Investigation revealed that the suspect was friendly to her till about four years ago but later they disconnected, said officers.

“They both met again recently, and she started visiting him at his house in Sain Vihar. The suspect’s own family stays in Hapur. On July 26, she visited him, and also brought along some jewellery. The suspect decided to usurp the jewellery and killed her,” said deputy commissioner of police (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

Officers said that on July 26 around 1am when she was asleep, the suspect hit her head multiple times with a brick and killed her. Later, he wrapped the body in a bedsheet and dumped it around 4am in the Sain Vihar drain, about 500-600 metres from his house.

“From the jewellery, he sold a gold chain and opted to give some of that money and another gold chain to his girlfriend (a married woman in Ghaziabad). He was finally held after CCTV and manual inputs. He told police that the deceased woman lived alone, and he thought that no one would pursue her case or find out anything about her jewellery. Police, however, took cognisance and registered an FIR for murder,” the ACP added.

Officer said that the other woman he allegedly gifted cash and gold chain to, was not involved in the murder.

Police have recovered about ₹39,500 in cash and several jewellery items from the suspect besides confiscating his gifted items.

Officers said that they recovered one Aadhaar card of the deceased, but she did not reside at that Delhi address. Efforts are on to find out about her family.