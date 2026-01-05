Ghaziabad man loses ₹88L in investment fraud

Ghaziabad: A 63-year-old man in Ghaziabad was duped of ₹88 lakh after being initially lured with movie promotion tasks through Telegram and later being asked to invest to be able to collect the earnings, between August 27 and December 21, 2025 , police said on Sunday. The victim stated that when he contacted the actual company in Chicago, he received a mail stating that no such person was associated with it, and advised him to approach the law enforcement officials. (Representational image)

The victim, who requested not being identified, is a businessman residing in Kavi Nagar. In his police complaint, he alleged that on August 27 an unidentified suspect, claiming to be a Chicago-based financial exchange company employee, contacted him while offering movie promotion work through Telegram.

“The suspect asked me to complete various trades and several stages were to be completed, with assurances of guaranteed withdrawal of ₹11.16 million at each and every stage,” the FIR reads.

Police said when the victim finally tried to withdraw his earning, the suspect asked him to firstcomplete additional trades (as investment) to be eligible for the withdrawal. “In multiple transactions, the victim went on to transfer over ₹88 lakh. But when he tried to finally get his profit, the suspect did not allow him to do so,” said Pitush Kumar, additional DCP (Cybercrime).

The victim stated that when he contacted the actual company in Chicago, he received a mail stating that no such person was associated with it, and advised him to approach the law enforcement officials. The victim finally filed a police complaint.

A case of cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act was registered on Saturday at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway.