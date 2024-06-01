Ghaziabad: Men in BMW beat up service centre staff, flee with Audi

Several men in a BMW car allegedly thrashed mechanics at a car service station near National Highway 9 (NH-9) in Indirapuram and fled with an Audi that was brought to the station for regular servicing on Wednesday evening, senior police officers said on Friday, after registering an FIR of robbery at the Indirapuram police station. Police after an initial investigation said Bilal Ahmad and Vikas Yadav had a dispute over the ownership of the Audi car. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The FIR names prime suspect as Bilal Ahmad and the others as his unidentified accomplices,police said, adding that they are all residents of Delhi.

According to Mohammad Nuren, 35, who operates the service centre in Niti Khand-3 in Indirapuram, a couple of days before the alleged incident, Delhi resident Vikas Yadav had given his white Audi A6 at his station for regular servicing.

On Wednesday evening, Nuren and his two staff members were heading to Delhi in the Audi A6 to fetch some spare parts when they were manhandled and the car allegedly stolen by men who came in a BMW, Nuren said.

“The men had come in a red BMW X5 SUV. I had seen the same SUV making rounds near my service centre and also tailing us when we were headed to Delhi. When we reached near Gaur Green Avenue exit near NH-9, the BMW cornered us and four men got out. Within seconds, they pulled us out of the Audi and started beating us up with sticks. In between, one of them identified himself as Bilal Ahmad and claimed that he was the owner of the Audi we were driving,” Nuren said.

“Islam, my staff member and cousin, suffered severe injuries and I took 8-10 blows as well. We were shocked and fending off blows when three men arrived there on a motorcycle and joined our attackers. Soon, they boarded the Audi and BMW and fled the spot. They also took away about ₹18,000 kept in my pocket. There were other bags and spare parts of other cars in the Audi. These too were taken away,” Nuren said.

He said Vikas Yadav has been his regular customer since the past several years and gets the Audi serviced regularly at his workshop.

The distance between the service centre in Niti Khand-3 and the incident spot is about four kilometres.

The injured men soon called up other staff at the service centre and got Islam admitted to a hospital. Thereafter, they called the Audi owner, Vikas Yadav, and together they reached the Indirapuram police station to register an FIR.

Based on their complaint, the police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 392 (robbery) against Bilal Ahmad and several of his unidentified accomplices.

The police after an initial investigation said Bilal Ahmad and Vikas Yadav had a dispute over the ownership of the Audi car.

“A complaint regarding the dispute over the car is pending at Ghazipur police station in Delhi. The Audi was taken forcibly by Ahmad after beating up the service centre staff. We are investigating the matter and teams are trying to recover the Audi and arrest the suspects,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

A CCTV video from the service centre shows the BMW waiting outside the centre about half-an-hour before the incident on May 29.

“We are investigating the matter and will look at CCTV footage as well,” the DCP said.