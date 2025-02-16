Ghaziabad MP seeks new elevated section on GT Road

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad parliamentarian Atul Garg has urged Union minister of roads and highways Nitin Gadkari to construct an elevated section on the New Bus Adda to Lal Kuan (ending National Highway 9) stretch to address traffic snarls problem on the GT Road stretch. The elevated section will help reduce congestion and would also serve as a bypass for vehicles moving towards NH-9, Gautam Budh Nagar etc, the Ghaziabad parliamentarian said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

For two years, a redevelopment plan of about 14.9 kilometres from Gyani Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Dilshad Garden) to Lal Kuan was in the pipeline. But it is yet to materialise. It was to be undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and involved about ₹480 crore as funds.

It was initiated on the steps taken by former MP Gen VK Singh (retired).

“The previous plan could not take off, and this is why I met the Union minister on Thursday and submitted a proposal for construction of an elevated section. The proposal is for half of the previous stretch, and it would also reduce the cost to about ₹200-250 crore,” said Garg.

He said that the 9.1km GT Road stretch faces a huge volume of traffic passing through the city areas. It also serves as a major link from NH-9 to Dilshad Garden border with Delhi while passing through Ghaziabad.

“The Union minister has directed his officials to take up the proposal. The elevated section will help reduce congestion and would also serve as a bypass for vehicles moving towards NH-9, Gautam Budh Nagar etc,” Garg added.

UP public works department (PWD) officials said that the traffic flow on the GT Road stretch is estimated at over 125,000 passenger car units per day.

The previous 14.9km redevelopment project had proposed development of flyovers, widening, and beautification of the existing GT Road, drainage system development, pedestrian and cyclist pathways, among other modern features and facilities, the officials said, adding that the project also proposed three elevated stretches.

NHAI officials could not be reached for their comments.

Last heard, the agency in September, 2023 had also prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of the redevelopment plan.

“The GT Road is a very busy stretch and often faces traffic congestion and snarls due to the high volume of traffic. When the previous redevelopment project was planned, we were ready to hand over the GT Road for redevelopment to NHAI, and they had also prepared a DPR. Thereafter, we didn’t hear much or receive any further communication from the agency,” said PWD executive engineer Ram Raja.