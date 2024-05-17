Ghaziabad: Parents-school officials’ 14-day stalemate ends over shifting to new branch

Ghaziabad: A fortnight-long stalemate between protesting parents and management of Dehradun Public School (DDPS) at Sector-23, Sanjay Nagar, ended late Wednesday night after the school agreed that about 75 students of Class 6 and 7 could study at the same branch and would not be forced to shift to school’s new branch at Madhuban Bapudham in the current academic session. The school officials have agreed that about 75 children, whose parents were not willing to shift to new branch, would continue classes in Sector 23 branch. (HT Photo)

The protest, led by Ghaziabad parents’ association (GPA), was being held round-the-clock since May 2 outside the school gate to demand that students should not be forrced to shift to new branch.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tents were erected outside the school’s main entrance to stage the protest

“The school officials agreed that about 75 children, whose parents were not willing to shift to new branch, would continue classes in Sector 23 branch. From the next academic session, the school will give parents of these children an option to either shift to new branch or get their children admitted to another school,” said additional district magistrate (ADM - city) Gambhir Singh.

About 350 students of Class 6 and 7 were asked to shift to the new branch, but parents of nearly 75 students objected and did not give their consent.

“The 75 students will continue their session in the Sector 23 branch as usual (in the current academic session). The decision was achieved in the presence of GPA, parents and school officials,” the officer added.

School officials had earlier said that the shifting of students was necessitated due to some renovation work. But the GPA alleged that it was being done to get new admissions in the new branch while showing that the branch was already operational with classes.

“The administration has asked us to postpone the renovation of school building. So, we will take it up in next session. At the end of the current academic session, we will give an option to parents to give consent for shifting their children to the new branch. If they agree, these students will be shifted to Madhuban Bapudham branch else they could get their children admitted to any other school. We had also shut the school for about 4-5 days during the protest and online classes were ordered,” said Sandeep Chauhan, school manager.

The school’s new branch has admission of about 300 students, he informed.

The members of GPA said it took them 14 days to draw administrative officials’ attention to their concerns.

“Parents’ sit-in continued even during rain and dust storm. Finally, a breakthrough was achieved around 10.30pm on Wednesday when ADM announced about the development,” said GPA’s spokesperson Vivek Tyagi.

From the next session, it will be up to parents if they wish to continue with the same school or not. The officials have assured that studies of 75 students will not be affected and school will also make efforts to make up for the studies lost due to protest, he shared.

“The non-protesting parents of other children of classes 6 and 7 have already consented that their children will continue studies at school’s new branch,” Tyagi added.