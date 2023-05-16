Three FIRs for taking out victory processions in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police have registered three separate FIRs against supporters of winning candidates for taking out victory processions in violation of prohibitory orders. The police said an FIR each was filed at Tila Morh, Sahibabad and Modinagar police stations. The police said an FIR each was filed at Tila Morh, Sahibabad and Modinagar police stations. (Photo for representation)

Police said FIRs were filed under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) against the supporters. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are already in place from April 12 to May 15 in view of local body polls that took place on May 11. The results were declared on May 13.

The first FIR was filed on May 13 at Tila Morh police station against five named persons Parvez Chaudhary, Aryan Chaudhary, Saddam, Shahrukh and Shahrukh Saifi and 100-200 other unidentified people. Police officials associated with the matter said that the procession was taken out in support of AIMIM winning candidate Tabbasum Jahan from ward 64.

When HT tried reaching out to Tabbasum she was not available for the comments.“I cannot offer any comment over the phone as people make call recordings,” said her husband Firsad Chaudhary, who received the call.

The second FIR was registered on May 14 at Sahibabad police station and named Sachin Dagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), winning candidate from ward number 60 in connection with the procession taken out in Shyam Park locality.

HT reached out to Dagar, but despite repeated attempts he did not received the calls.

“Two FIRs have been filed in connection with two victory processions. No arrest has been made so far,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The third FIR at Modingar police station was lodged on May 14 in connection with winning candidate Zayda Bano who won as independent member from ward number 23 at Kidwai Nagar, Modinagar Nagar Palika. Her mobile phone remained switched off, when HT tried reaching out to her and could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Police said that the action was taken on the basis of a video shared on social media. “The video shows a procession through Kidwai Nagar. We registered an FIR and six persons were arrested,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police.

“We arrested a man named as Rahisuddin (husband of the candidate) who was leading the procession and five others,” ACP Modinagar, said.

