Ghaziabad police launches plan to ease traffic, reduce fatalities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have introduced a traffic plan under which additional traffic zones have been created and extra manpower has been roped in for better traffic management. In 2025 (January 1 to June 30), the Ghaziabad district recorded 537 accidents, leading to 189 deaths and injuries to 414 people. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Under the new plan, the entire district has been divided into three zones, and nine sub-zones with additional manpower, said officials, adding that the entire Ghaziabad district currently has one traffic zone and six subzones.

“Now, we will have three traffic zones. Each will be headed by one ACP-level officer. Each of the new zones has an area of about 50-55kms so that it can be managed properly in terms of traffic flow. The manpower has also been increased,” said additional police commissioner (ADCP) Alok Priyadarshi.

Officials said that previously, the district had one assistant commissioner of police (ACP), six traffic inspectors, and 86 traffic sub-inspectors, manning 181 duty points.

Under the revised plan, the district will have three ACPs, nine traffic inspectors, and 135 traffic sub-inspectors, to take care of 216 duty points.

Priyadarshi said that the traffic police have also identified 20 major traffic points/junctions where 24-hour duty will be performed. As of now, the traffic duties were performed between 7am and 10pm only.

“Twenty points have been identified for 24-hour traffic duties such as Lal Kuan intersection, Mohan Nagar intersection, Kanawani, Meerut Crossing, Hapur Crossing, among others. The idea is to ensure better flow of traffic and also to reduce road fatalities by about 50% in the next 2 to 3 years,” the ADCP added.

Official records of the Ghaziabad traffic police show that the district recorded 886, 991, and 996 different accidents in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (January 1 to December 31 of each year), respectively, leading to 363, 365, and 381 fatalities, respectively.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents in 2022, 2023, and 2024 stood at 638, 703, and 781, respectively.

In 2025 (January 1 to June 30), the district recorded 537 accidents, leading to 189 deaths and injuries to 414 people.

“We also have a detailed analysis of traffic data, and a study was taken up by an NGO. It identified several trends related to black spots, accident-prone points, timing of accidents, etc. For the infrastructure needs, we are coordinating with different agencies for the removal of encroachments, erection of side railings/dividers, restructuring of turns, and also for the installation of automatic number plate reader cameras,” said additional DCP (traffic) Sacchidanand.

Officials said that during the past one year, the traffic police have issued about 1.4 million challans, impounded 1,339 vehicles and also have identified about 1,000 cases of habitual offenders, having more than five traffic violations, whose driving licences can be suspended with the help of the transport department.