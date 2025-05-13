Ghaziabad: Rates finalised for zonal plan road in Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to pay farmers double the current circle rate to get land for constructing a 1.25 kilometre (km) zonal plan road, which will link Noor Nagar village area to the main Master Plan road in the Raj Nagar Extension. Officials said the Hum Tum road is about 3.5kms and 24 metre in width, and its construction cost will be about ₹ 7.7 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

GDA officials said that it is one of the four zonal plan roads in the area proposed for construction to provide relief to daily commuters and connect to the about 8km main Master Plan road.

The Master Plan road that connects Delhi Meerut Road, Raj Nagar Extension and the GT Road near the river Hindon, also has a diversion to the Hindon elevated road near Karhera.

Officials said the Noor Nagar village road will be about 1.25kms and comprise stretches ranging from 18 to 24 metres in width. The expected cost is pegged at about ₹30 crore for land purchase, while another ₹12 crore is expected for construction.

“The authority has decided to directly purchase land from farmers for the road, and the rate offered will be twice the present circle rate of land. Farmer’s written consent has been received, and we are expecting the work to start by May-end or start of June. The tenders have been done. The current circle rate is ₹14,500 per square metre. Likewise, similar rates would be offered for land purchase for the second, Hum Tum road,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

Officials said the Hum Tum road is about 3.5kms and 24 metre in width, and its construction cost will be about ₹7.7 crore.

“Farmers have also given consent for this road, and the construction work is expected to start by June-end. The land cost is being determined. To minimise the cost, we have also planned to offer transferable development rights (TDR) to shop owners or commercial establishments,” Shukla added.

Under the concept of TDR in urban planning, the land owner is given a choice to surrender the land and is provided a certificate, on the basis of which they can take up proportionate development in other areas.

Officials said that land chunks have also been identified for a third road, called Sikrod Road, and a fourth road, that connects to the newly proposed Police Commissionerate office.

“Both these roads are 900 metres in length and 30 metres in width. Surveys are being taken up. Once developed, all four zonal plan roads will provide relief to commuters and reduce the major burden on the master plan road. The works are progressing fast,” Shukla added.