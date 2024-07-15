 Ghaziabad: School children injured as Gypsy hits e-rickshaw - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: School children injured as Gypsy hits e-rickshaw

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jul 16, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The e-rickshaw was ferrying schoolchildren from their school in Rajendra Nagar to their homes around 2pm when the errant vehicle hit the e-rickshaw from the front

Five children of a private school in Sahibabad sustained injuries after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in was allegedly hit by a Maruti Gypsy van near Ram Manohar Lohiya Park in Sahibabad on Monday afternoon, senior police officers said.

The errant vehicle had “escort” written on it, said police, adding that it was not currently being used as an escort vehicle. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The errant vehicle had “escort” written on it, said police, adding that it was not currently being used as an escort vehicle. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the children sustained only minor injuries while one child suffered a fracture to the hand.

Police said the e-rickshaw was ferrying schoolchildren from their school in Rajendra Nagar to their homes around 2pm when the errant vehicle hit the e-rickshaw from the front.

The errant vehicle had “escort” written on it, said police, adding that it was not currently being used as an escort vehicle.

“The e-rickshaw and the van were damaged while five children were injured. One of the children sustained a fracture to the hand. All children are stable and we have arrested the Gypsy van driver, Guddu (single name). The vehicle belongs to a man from Gokulpuri in Delhi. Till February this year, this vehicle was used as an escort vehicle in the motorcade of a maha mandleshwar (a monk heading a religious group),” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad.

The ACP said the vehicle was detached from the escort duty after the security given to maha mandleshwar was withdrawn in February.

“This vehicle was in Delhi since then. Guddu, the driver, had brought the vehicle to Ghaziabad on Monday for getting it serviced when the accident happened. We have arrested Guddu and are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against him for rash and negligent driving and causing hurt under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS),” Upadhyaya said.

Police said the vehicle was impounded following the accident. Further probe is on, they said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: School children injured as Gypsy hits e-rickshaw
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On