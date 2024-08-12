Ghaziabad: Thieves flee with luxury watches worth 3 cr from showroom

Ghaziabad: A gang of about a dozen thieves allegedly broke into a watch showroom early Sunday in Indirapuram’s Ahinsa Khand area and decamped with about 600 luxury watches worth about ₹ 3 crore in no time. The entire act was captured in the CCTVs camera installed inside and outside the showroom. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred as about 10 to 12 unidentified men stood outside Sai Creations luxury watch showroom, and two of them barged inside with bags.

Shyam Sundar Gupta, the showroom owner and resident of Sector 19, Noida said that the thieves arrived at 3.43am and decamped with expensive watches of reputed brands like Rado, Versace, Tissot, Longines, Seiko, Movado and Titan, among others, within next 40 minutes.

The entire act was captured in the CCTVs camera installed inside and outside the showroom, he added.

“First, the gang lifted the main shutter with some equipment. Later, they opened a glass door. Two of them barged inside, and the rest kept a watch outside. The two thieves inside collected about 600 expensive watches worth about ₹3 crore in two bags. Within the next 40 minutes, the two thieves came out with the bags, and all of them walked away. Their activities in CCTV footage indicate that they were familiar with the surroundings and also the counters where expensive watches were kept,” Gupta said.

The incident came to light around 9am on Sunday when Gupta’s son checked the showroom through its CCTVs footage on his mobile phone.

“He found something suspicious and a closer look revealed that the counters were empty. I immediately called up the store manager not to open the showroom. We called up police and opened the showroom in their presence around 11.30am on Sunday. A police complaint was also given,” Gupta added.

Based on the complaint, the Ghaziabad police registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) (house-trespass or house-breaking after sunset and before sunrise) at Indirapuram police station.

Senior police officers also visited the showroom and collected details from Gupta.

“We have formed 10 teams to investigate and trace the suspects involved in the incident. Generally, we have police patrolling in the area which keep on taking rounds and move to other locations. Help of CCTVs is also taken to identify and trace the suspect gang. We are also tracking different gangs having similar modus operandi,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).