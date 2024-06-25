Ghaziabad: Three arrested for robbing, shooting jeweller

Ghaziabad: The crime branch of Ghaziabad police in a late-night crackdown on Sunday arrested three alleged robbers suspected to be part of a gang that shot at a jeweller and fled with gold and silver jewellery and also cash during the incident that took place near Nandi Park on June 11, officers aware of the development said on Monday. Jeweller Deepak Verma was intercepted by the suspects on motorcycle near Nandi Park on June 11 and he allegedly lost ₹ 40,000 in cash, 2.5kg of silver and 25 grams of gold jewellery. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The three suspects have been identified as Pawan Bhati, 27, Prashant Bhadana, 20, and Lakhan Pal, 22, and 610 grams of jewellery and ₹15,500 has been confiscated from their possession, they added.

According to police, jeweller Deepak Verma was intercepted by the suspects on motorcycle near Nandi Park, on the road leading to Raj Nagar Extension.

He allegedly lost ₹40,000 in cash, 2.5kg of silver and 25 grams of gold jewellery during the June 11 incident.

On Sunday night (June 23), four men riding two motorcycles were spotted by a police team.

The men allegedly opened fire and when the police party returned the fire, two of them -- Bhati and Bhadana -- sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. They were held along with a third accomplice, who was identified as Lakhan Pal.

The fourth suspect, Neeshu (single name), managed to flee the spot, officers said.

“The four suspects had formed a gang and resorted to robberies to make quick money. On June 11, they targeted the jeweller while he was returning from Delhi on his motorcycle,” said assistant commissioner of police (City 2) Ravi Kumar Singh.

“While Bhadana and Neeshu robbed the jeweller, Bhati and Lakhan remained present near the scene as backup. They also opened fire and injured the jeweller before fleeing with cash and jewellery,” the officer said.

In January, Pawan had been jailed during a crackdown by the Gautam Budh Nagar police. When he came out on bail, he formed the gang with other suspects, he shared.

Bhati has 12 cases registered against his name in Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Ghaziabad while Bhadana and Lakhan have three cases each against their names, police informed.

A search, meanwhile, is on to nab Neeshu, the fourth suspect, police said

.