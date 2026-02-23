Ghaziabad triple suicide: Police conclude inquiry, say no foul play suspected

The Ghaziabad Police have ruled out foul play in the death of the three sisters, saying the three allegedly jumped from their ninth-floor apartment around 2am on February 4. The three girls, aged 16, 14, and 11, locked themselves in the puja room of their flat before jumping out. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“A detailed inquiry report has been compiled, including statements from 14 persons: the girls’ parents, maternal grandparents and other relatives, two eyewitnesses, school officials where they previously studied, and their coaching teacher. It also mentions that the door of the room from where they jumped was locked from inside,” Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police of the trans-Hindon zone, said.

“The detailed inquiry report concluded that it was a case of suicide resulting from the family’s past and prevailing conditions and the girls’ obsession with online content,” the DCP told HT.

Patil said they were awaiting forensic reports on the fingerprints found in the room and the handwriting in the suicide note, which was left behind by the girls in the form of a pocket diary.

Officials said school authorities told police the girls were admitted to their school in Shalimar Garden Extension 1 in 2018–19 and studied there for about one year before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, after which they stopped attending school.

Officials said that the father of the girls married two sisters in 2008 and 2013 and later married another woman in 2021. The three women stayed together.

“The girls considered themselves Koreans and not Indians. They were urging their father to take them to Korea. Their father had confiscated two of their mobiles during the past 5-6 months, and this did not go well with the girls. They finally ended their lives and also left behind about 7-8 pages of notes written in a pocket diary,” said a police officer familiar with the probe.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290