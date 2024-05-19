 2 brothers held for gangraping their sister in Ghaziabad - Hindustan Times
2 brothers held for gangraping their sister in Ghaziabad

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
May 20, 2024 01:12 AM IST

The incident came to light when the girl fell sick and her mother took her to hospital in Delhi, where doctors found she was 22 weeks pregnant

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested two brothers aged 24 and 21 years on charges of repeatedly gang-raping their teenaged sister over the past several months, officers aware of the case said.

Police said that the siblings’ father had died several years ago, and the mother is the only earning member of the family. (Representational image)
Police said that the siblings' father had died several years ago, and the mother is the only earning member of the family.

Police said the incident came to light on May 17, when the girl, 14, fell sick. Her mother took her to ESI Hospital in Delhi, where doctors discovered that the girl was 22 weeks pregnant.

“The girl then broke down and told her mother that she was being repeatedly raped by her two brothers in their mother’s absence since December 2023,” said assistant commissioner of police (Shalimar Garden police circle) Siddharth Gautam.

Police said that the siblings’ father had died several years ago, and the mother is the only earning member of the family.

“After the mother came to know of the girl’s ordeal, she filed a police complaint against her two sons. They both do not earn… They had threatened the girl to not reveal the incidents to their mother,” Gautam said.

Police said that based on the complaint filed by the mother on May 17, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376d (gangrape) and provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at a police station that falls under the Shalimar Garden police circle.

“The two brothers were arrested from near Wazirabad Road on Sunday,” Gautam said.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

