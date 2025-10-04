Ghaziabad: Two officials suspended after 23-year-old suspect beaten to death at Loni Border

Ghaziabad: Two police officers – a sub inspector and a head constable – were suspended after a 23-year-old man, debarred from entering the district by the police, was bludgeoned to death by several of his rivals at Behta Hajipur in Loni on October 1, officials said on Friday. Police said the deceased was identified as Vishal Kumar – resident of Ambedkar Colony in Loni – who had 5-6 criminal cases against his name.

“The suspect was debarred through an order on September 10, but he arrived in Loni. There, several of his rivals attacked him and inflicted severe injuries on the evening of October 1. He died late at night during treatment. His family made a police complaint, and an FIR was registered against five suspects. After the incident, senior officials also suspended a sub-inspector and a beat head constable on account of dereliction of duty,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP, Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said they suspended Yogesh Kumar, the sub inspector in charge of the Loni Border police post, and head constable Mahesh Kumar, the beat police officer of the area.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Loni Border police station, and an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) has been registered against five suspects—Aman Kumar, Tushar Kumar, Sahil, Jeet alias Sanjeet, and Bheema (single names in the FIR).

“My brother Vishal faced an order of debarment in connection with a case under the Goonda Act. However, around 4.30pm on October 1, he came to Behta Hajipur to meet his friend… There, the five suspects overpowered him and beat him up with bricks, rods, and sticks. My brother sustained severe head injuries, while his friend also suffered injuries. When we received the information about the attack, we reached the spot and rushed my brother to GTB Hospital in Delhi. There, he succumbed during treatment,” Sachin Kumar, brother of the deceased, said in the FIR.

“All five suspects named in the FIR have been absconding since the incident, and our teams are trying to trace them,” the ACP added.