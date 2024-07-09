 Ghaziabad: Two roads get financial approval under CM-Grid project - Hindustan Times
Ghaziabad: Two roads get financial approval under CM-Grid project

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jul 09, 2024 06:56 AM IST

One of the two roads identified is from Nagdwar to the starting point of the Hindon elevated road and the second is from Hindon air base to Mohan Nagar

The state government has given financial approval for the redevelopment of two major roads in Ghaziabad under the chief minister’s grid scheme (CM-Grid), officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation said on Monday.

Under the project, the identified roads will have underground facilities for electricity, sewage/drainage and other civic utilities. They will also get proper dividers, footpaths for pedestrians and greenery and beautification on either side. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

One of the two roads identified is from Nagdwar to the starting point of the Hindon elevated road and the second is from Hindon air base to Mohan Nagar, said officials, adding that the length of the two roads is about 5-6 kilometres.

“We have received financial approval for the project and it is estimated to about 38 crore. These two roads have major movement of vehicles and commuters and are also used whenever there is VIP/VVIP movement to and from Delhi. This year, the two roads have been selected under CM-Grid and we will take up three more major roads next year under the project,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.

Under the project, the identified roads will have underground facilities for electricity, sewage/drainage and other civic utilities. These roads will also get proper dividers, footpaths for pedestrians and greenery and beautification on either side.

The CM-Grid project involves or takes up redevelopment of roads which are 10 metres or more in width.

“It is expected that these two roads will be redeveloped under the project within next eight to nine months. The works for underground cabling etc, takes time. The entire funding of the project will be taken up by the state government,” Malik said.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Two roads get financial approval under CM-Grid project
