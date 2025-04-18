Ghaziabad: UP housing board finalises 40-acre development plan in Vasundhara

The Uttar Pradesh housing and development board (UPHDB) has finalised the development plan for 40 acres of mixed land use zone in Vasundhara sectors 7 and 8 in Ghaziabad, earmarking 10 acres for a satellite centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and two plots of 20 and 10 acres for housing developments for a population of 25,000, officials said on Thursday. The land falls under the transit-oriented zone in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Housing board officials said that the board has 80 acres of mixed use land in the two sectors for which the plan for 40 acres was approved by the board headquarters, with the auction set to begin soon. The two sectors fall under the transit-oriented-development (TOD) zone of the Regional Rapid Transit System project, with the nearest Namo Bharat station at Sahibabad.

“The phase 1 planning has been completed for 40 acres of a total of 80 acres of land available in sectors 7 and 8 in Vasundhara. Ten acres will be given for the satellite centre of AIIMS, while two major group housing plots of 20 acres and 10 acres, will be offered to developers as a whole. We expect that housing and commercial facilities will be made available for a population of 25,000,” said AK Mittal, superintending engineer of UPHDB.

Officials said that the two sectors with vacant land are in the vicinity of the RRTS’ Sahibabad station on one side and the Hindon elevated road on the other side. They added that a higher floor-area ratio for increased vertical development is available for the mixed land use falling under the TOD zone.

Notably, the Ghaziabad development authority has identified an area of 1.5km radius from each of the eight RRTS stations in Ghaziabad as TOD zones. These zones are incorporated in the draft Master Plan 2031, which is pending for final approval from the state government.

“We will soon offer group housing plots in auction, and it is estimated that we will be able to get a rate of ₹1.25 lakh per square metre. Since the development process is ongoing, we have also asked for access to the Hindon elevated road to Meerut and Delhi side from Vasundhara and also from Siddharth Vihar housing scheme,” Mittal added.

Since Siddharth Vihar is located on the other side of the Hindon canal, which virtually divides Indirapuram and Vasundhara, the board has planned a 240-metre-long bridge over the canal and the river areas. This will provide easy access for residents of Siddharth Vihar towards the elevated road and Delhi.

Last week, the board’s housing commissioner, Balkar Singh, visited Ghaziabad to inspect the elevated road. Officials have asked the Ghaziabad development authority to prepare a feasibility report for providing access to the Hindon elevated road from Vasundhara and Siddharth Vihar towards Delhi and Meerut.

The 10.3-km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to the Uttar PradeshBorder with East Delhi. At present, the elevated road has one access from Vasundhara, but it takes traffic only towards RNE. On the other side, there is only a single descent from RNE, and it takes commuters to Kanawani and Indirapuram.

BOX: Mixed land use development plan in Vasundhara

Sectors covered: 7 and 8 in vicinity of Hindon elevated road and Sahibabad RRTS station

Total land available: 80 acres; 40 acres offered in phase 1

Development layout of 40 acres: 10 acres for satellite centre of AIIMS; 20 and 10 acres of mixed land-use plots for group housing and commercial development

Revenue: Board expects a price of about ₹1.25 lakh per square metres of land.