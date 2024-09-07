Ghaziabad: Woman knifed to death by husband in Khoda

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife in full public view in Ghaziabad’s Khoda locality on Friday around 7.30pm, stabbing her thrice with a knife, said police on Saturday, adding that the suspect has been arrested. On Friday evening Pooja’s husband called her to meet him near a culvert, near their home and she hurried left the house. Her brother also went a little later but found him allegedly stabbing her. (Representative image)

Police identified the suspect as Lokesh Kumar Gangwar and the woman as Pooja Gangwar. The couple, native of Bareilly district, married about eight years and have a seven-year-old daughter.

According to Pooja’s brother Deepak Kumar, who resides in a rented accommodation in Prem Vihar colony of Khoda, the couple stayed in the same building. On Friday evening Pooja’s husband called her to meet him near a culvert, barely 50 metres from their home and she hurried left the house.

“I along with my younger brother (Suraj Kumar) also went after her. Later, we found her on the ground near the culvert and her husband was stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. He fled seeing us coming while locals also gathered there. We rushed our sister to a hospital in Noida where she succumbed soon,” Deepak stated in the first information report registered at Khoda police station under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“My brother-in-law Lokesh was unemployed and did nothing to earn. Instead, Pooja worked at a company in Noida to earn a livelihood. She came from her office on Friday and later the incident happened. Lokesh inflicted three major injuries to her throat, abdomen and chest and fled the spot… We are unaware of any immediate motive which triggered the incident,” said Pooja’s younger brother Suraj.

According to police, Lokesh is unemployed and has a habit of alcohol.

“The relation between the couple was not cordial and some domestic dispute led to the incident. Lokesh was arrested (from Khoda) and booked for murder,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, station house officer of Khoda police station, on Saturday.