Ghaziabad: Woman, partner arrested for husband’s murder

A 25-year-old woman and her 23-year-old live-in partner were arrested by Ghaziabad police on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her husband after he objected to the guy’s staying with them. The two suspects were arrested from near Crossings Republik and a knife, and blood-stained clothes were confiscated. (Representational image)

The two were identified as Priyanka Gupta, the woman, and Garjan Yadav, the suspect man and her live-in partner.

Police said the incident came to light on December 22 morning after an unidentified body of a man, aged about 28, was found at an isolated house in Behrampur locality. It took extensive search by several police teams to identify the deceased.

Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (Wave city), said a probe was launched as the autopsy hinted at strangulation.

“In the meantime, his wife or any other relative did not come forward to lodge a missing complaint. This alerted us and we questioned her at length and she broke down,” said the officer, adding: “we also carried out extensive forensic examination in the house and blood spots cleaned by the suspects were also found on stairs and a room.”

Police said that Priyanka was married to the victim, Shivam. In March, she took along her minor daughter to stay with her male friend Garjan at his native place in Ballia.

However, as a condition to return to her husband, the woman said her male friend should also be allowed to stay with them, said ACP Agarwal.

All the three later started staying together in Noida. About six months ago, they shifted to Behrampur, said the officer.

“However, differences widened between the couple due to her relationship with suspect (Garjan)Yadav. On the intervening night of December 20/21, the two suspects overpowered the victim and stabbed him with a knife and strangulated him,” the ACP said, adding: “Later, they dumped his body at a vacant plot and cleaned blood stains from the house.”

