Ghaziabad: Woman, two-year-old daughter found dead in ‘mysterious circumstances’; husband held

A 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead “under mysterious circumstances” on Friday evening at their residence in Ghaziabad’s Khoda, police said, adding that they were investigating the circumstances of their death. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“They were found hanging under mysterious circumstances from a fan,” said Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Indirapuram, told HT.

The incident was reported around 6.30pm by someone known to her husband, said the ACP.

Officials said that both bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The husband has been detained for a detailed questioning regarding the incident. The ACP said they are waiting for the woman’s family to arrive, and on the basis of their statements, a case will be registered.

According to a preliminary investigation, he was making a trip to religious place in Rajasthan on Thursday and for that he had taken a day off from the medical centre where he works as a lab technician. He returned on Friday andwas in the city at the time of the incident. “He told police that he was out to buy some medicines when the incident took place,” said the ACP.

Police said that the couple had been married for about five years, and the family of the woman had been informed. The officials said that the woman was a native of Unnao while her husband is native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.