Ghaziabad: 28-year-old man found murdered near Raj Nagar Extension

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old man living in Sikrod area, adjacent to Raj Nagar Extension, was found murdered in an isolated field on Monday morning, officials said, adding that police have registered a first information report for murder at Nandgram police station. It is a clear case of murder with severe injuries inflicted on the deceased man. His body has also been sent for an autopsy, said assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle) Upasana Pandey. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Manish Kumar, 28, a cab driver.

His brother, Sonu Kumar, said that Kumar (Manish) did not return home on Sunday night, and on Monday some locals spotted his body in a field and alerted the police.

“My brother was unmarried and staying with a 35-year-old married woman, one of our distant relatives in a live-in relationship for the past year. Both were staying at Sikrod, and the woman’s husband often troubled my brother. On Monday, his body was found with severe injuries on head, nose, and face, possibly inflicted with some hard object,” said Sonu Kumar.

“Police called the woman to get more details about the case and any clues that she may provide. The body was also taken for autopsy, and the police are questioning two people in connection with the murder,” the brother added.

Police said the woman, claiming to be wife of the deceased, filed the complaint.

“She told us that the deceased was with two men on Sunday night and did not return home thereafter. We have rounded up the said two persons for detailed questioning in the case. It is a clear case of murder with severe injuries inflicted on the deceased man. His body has also been sent for an autopsy,” said assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle) Upasana Pandey.