Ghaziabad: Farmers object to status quo on Harnandipuram circle rates

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority’s (GDA) flagship Harnandipuram housing scheme has hit a major roadblock, with farmers from eight villages opposing the administration’s move to keep circle rates for agricultural land unchanged—allegedly at the behest of the GDA. officials of the stamps and registration said as per the proposed circle rates slotted for public objections till September 30, no rate was hiked for the agricultural land in these eight villages. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Farmers allege that the authority wrote to the stamps and registration department on August 8, requesting that no hike be made in agricultural land rates. A copy of this letter was shared by villagers during a panchayat held at Nagla Firoz Mohanpur on Sunday. It states GDA’s contention that the rates of procuring land will increase if the circle rates are hiked for the eight villages.

GDA proposed its 521-hectare Harnandipuram housing scheme last year and intended to procure agricultural land on the basis of direct purchase from farmers of eight villages of Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

“As per GDA’s request, the administration did not propose any hike in agricultural land rates for our villages, even though a 10–15% increase has been proposed across the district,” said Daksh Nagar, a resident of Mathurapur.

“The farmers this week will give representations to the district magistrate and also to the public representatives and ask them to intervene.”

Farmers are particularly aggrieved because, while residential land rates in these villages have been revised upward, agricultural rates—relevant to the land the GDA aims to acquire—remain static.

“We will also file objections against this. The GDA and the administration are showing a bias against the farmers, and it is not acceptable,” Nagar added.

HT shared the letter provided by farmers with officials of the GDA and stamps and registration department.

“There has been an average hike of 10-15% proposed for agricultural lands across the district. However, the circle rates have been hiked for residential land in these eight villages, but there is no hike proposed for agricultural land. Since GDA announced the township project last year, people have not been taking up registries, as they fear that it might attract some legal issues at a later stage. Ever since, there are negligible registries for agricultural land in these eight villages,” said assistant inspector general (AIG - stamps) Pushpendra Kumar.

“The letter was written in the interest of authority, as any hike would financially impact the GDA while purchasing the land from the eight villages. However, it was only a suggestion, and the district collector is the final authority to decide the circle rates,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA.

Seeing a dull response by farmers in giving away their lands for the scheme, the GDA board, in its meeting on September 2, had cleared a proposal that the authority will now go in for the land acquisition process.

Earlier in March, a committee had finalised the rates of five out of eight villages that were proposed to be taken up under phase 1 development of the scheme.

The land purchase rates for Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhanera Khurd, and Nagla Firozpur Mohan were fixed at ₹4,080, ₹6,760, ₹4040, ₹4,240, and ₹7,200 per square metres, respectively.