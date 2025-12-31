Ghaziabad: Man steps out for phone call, found killed in field

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons in Ghaziabad late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that the body was found near Ankur Vihar’s Chaman Vihar colony with electrical wires wrapped around the neck. He generally returned home by 10pm and would call us in case he was late at work. After he left, he did not return by 11pm. We started searching for him, said the deceased man’s elder brother Pradeep Kumar. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Amarpal Singh, who worked as an auto-part supplier at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate and resided at Chaman Vihar.

“After dinner, we were sitting outside our house when he received a call around 9.30pm on Monday. The caller asked him to come immediately, and he rushed away, stating that he would be back soon. He generally returned home by 10pm and would call us in case he was late at work. After he left, he did not return by 11pm. We started searching for him,” said Singh’s elder brother Pradeep Kumar.

“We spotted my brother lying unconscious in an open field about 250 metres from our house. We immediately rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead.”

“His two phones were also missing so, we could not ascertain about the last caller. The police were also informed, and a complaint was filed. We do not have enmity with anyone,” Kumar added.

Police said it was a case of murder and sent the body for autopsy.

“The body was found in a field near to the house. His throat had electrical wires tied around his neck. We are investigating this as a case of murder. Our teams will also find out about the last caller. An investigation is underway, and autopsy reports are awaited,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Ankur Vihar circle).