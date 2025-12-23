Ghaziabad: Security guard assaulted in Crossings Republik; FIR lodged

Ghaziabad: Police in Ghaziabad have registered an FIR against two identified and about 6 unidentified people for allegedly thrashing a 35-year-old security guard at GH-7 high-rise in Crossings Republik on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday. Police officials of Crossings Republik police station said that the two named persons, mentioned in the FIR, are residents but were not seen in the footage during the assault. (Video grab/HT photos)

In his police complaint, Saurabh Singh, the guard, alleged that several men thrashed him when he tried to stop their Scorpio SUV from trying to move in without a valid sticker.

“We have been instructed to not allow any vehicle inside without the proper sticker of the high-rise, and such vehicles are allowed only through gate number 2 after proper verification. At 9.38am on Sunday, when I was checking vehicles at gate number 2, several men including one armed with a weapon thrashed me and also used sticks. They tried to pull me into a black-coloured Scorpio and also threatened me against daring to stop their car for checks in future,” Singh said in the FIR.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday night at the Crossing Republik police station under the BNS sections for rioting, assault, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and attempt to commit serious offense.

Several video clips of the incident also went viral on social media. The footage shows four men thrashing the guard, while also using sticks, while other guards and residents look on.

HT could not independently verify the video clips’ authenticity.

“The two names given in the FIR were not seen in the CCTV footage. We are analyzing more footage to establish their involvement, if any. An FIR under several BNS sections was registered based on a complaint given by the guard. Investigation is underway,” said Sarita Devi, SHO of Crossings Republik police station.