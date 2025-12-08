GIMS Greater Noida launches mobile screening unit for breast, cervical cancers among women

GREATER NOIDA: To expand access to early cancer detection in underserved pockets of Gautam Budh Nagar and nearby districts, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has added a fully equipped mobile cancer screening unit to its outreach services, officials said in statement on Saturday. The screening van, inaugurated earlier this week, is designed to support early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancers—two of the most common cancers among Indian women—particularly in areas where diagnostic services remain limited, said officials. (HT Archive)

The screening van, inaugurated earlier this week, is designed to support early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancers—two of the most common cancers among Indian women—particularly in areas where diagnostic services remain limited, said officials.

The vehicle houses an X-ray unit, mammography equipment, a colposcopy setup, laboratory testing facilities and dedicated patient examination spaces, they added.

GIMS Greater Noida director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta in a statement said that the addition of the unit would boost the medical college hospital’s capacity to take cancer screening services beyond its campus.

The van has been donated by India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. Yamaha’s corporate director Atsushi Nagashima in a statement said, “Through this mobile screening unit, we aim to bridge the gap in access to preventive healthcare and empower individuals with timely diagnosis.”

Officials said the mobile unit will soon begin outreach visits to identified high-need areas in the district.

In November, the institute also expanded two other public health services on its campus — free cataract treatment, including investigations, medicines and surgery for patients who may otherwise struggle to afford care; and an authorised Yellow Fever vaccination facility, which officials said, was launched to meet rising demand from travellers.

These additions, they said, are part of GIMS’s broader effort to widen access to essential and preventive healthcare.