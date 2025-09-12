GIMS to launch anaesthesia fellowship from January 2026

GREATER NOIDA: A fellowship programme for young anaesthesiologists, accredited by the Academy of Regional Anaesthesia (AORA) India is expected to be launched in January 2026 by the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) , said officials. Officials said the fellowship will provide structured training in regional blocks, perioperative pain management, among others. (HT Archives/Sunil Ghosh)

The fellowship will admit one postgraduate doctor in its inaugural batch. It has been cleared for one academic year, following a board of studies recommendation and an inspection conducted in August. Continuation of the programme will depend on review at the end of the first session, officials said.

“The fellowship reflects the institute’s growing stature as a centre of excellence in medical education and clinical practice. It will expand opportunities for young anaesthesiologists to train at par with global standards. It also reflects the growing need for advanced anaesthesia expertise to improve patient outcomes,” said director of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, Dr (Brig.) Rajesh Gupta.

Officials said that Dr Nazia Nazir from the department of anaesthesia will be the chief mentor and oversee training and evaluation. Admissions will begin in January 2026, with flexibility for sessions to start in either January or July depending on selection timelines.