GMRL seeks 1,000 sq m near Basai pond for proposed metro station works

The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has sought around 1,000 sq metres of land near the Basai pond to build entry and exit points for the proposed Basai metro station and to construct the viaduct of the metro line under phase one of the project from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 station, officials said. Around 785 sq m needed for viaduct, 365 sq m for facilities; station to rise along Basai–Dwarka Expressway road, next to planned green body. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The metro corporation has also asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to verify ownership of the land along the alignment as construction is set to begin.

According to details shared by GMRL, the main body of the station will be built in an elevated form along the carriageway of the road from Basai to Dwarka Expressway, just before Basai pond, which the corporation has planned to develop as a green body.

Officials said GMRL requires 785 sq metres of land for the viaduct prior to the station and 365 sq metres for entry and exit facilities on opposite sides of the carriageway.

In a communique sent to HSVP in the first week of September, GMRL said: “The work of metro construction is about to begin in full swing, and all efforts are being made to ensure that the project of such a national repute and importance is executed as per the schedule and timelines. The metro alignment from Basai village to Sec-101 station is along the edge of service road beside the GMDA flyover up to the railway boundary. After crossing the railway line, it is parallel to the carriageway up to Sector 101 station near Dwarka Expressway. To access the land requirement for construction of the metro spur line from Basai Village to Sec-101 station, you are requested to kindly establish ownership (Government/Private) of the area.”

A senior HSVP official said the agency had earlier identified the main carriageway of the road from Hero Honda Chowk to Basai for road upgradation and metro rail construction. “The land will be identified at the earliest,” the official said.