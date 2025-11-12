Grap stage-3: Noida prohibits constructions, demolitions as AQI turns ‘severe’

NOIDA: With the air quality index (AQI) entering “severe category” on Tuesday, the Noida authority has directed the civil department and private companies including realtors to implement the graded response action plan- III (Grap stage-3) provisions, which include prohibition on construction and demolition works, to mitigate air pollution. The Authority has directed the construction agencies to stop all kinds of construction work including work on Chilla elevated road, road resurfacing on Dadri beneath Bhangel elevated road, digging for laying cables or drainage and other such projects to reduce the pollution, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have directed in an advisory to the staff and all stakeholders to adhere to the laid down Grap-III guidelines in view of the worsening air pollution,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

The directions followed a meeting of the central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital, participated by the officials of Noida authority and other departments. At the meeting, the CAQM enforced Grap stage-3 restrictions. Its provisions, including a ban on construction and demolition activities, are meant to address the severe pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region including Noida.

“We have decided to enforce the Grap III restrictions strictly in the city. The authority has banned all kinds of construction and demolition activities except Metro projects that are also not working in our city. We have directed realtors to stop the construction and digging activities, which cause pollution. Also, the authority has stopped all kinds of construction including road resurfacing, bridge building, digging or any other work to mitigate pollution,” said SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority who attended the meeting in Delhi.

The Authority has directed the construction agencies to stop all kinds of construction work including work on Chilla elevated road, road resurfacing on Dadri beneath Bhangel elevated road, digging for laying cables or drainage and other such projects to reduce the pollution, said officials.

The Authority has strictly directed all vendors working in the city to adhere to guidelines failing which strict penalty and action will follow, said officials.

Residents in Noida said that even after the Grap-III curbs put into effect on Tuesday the Authority was hardly enforcing the ban properly.

“The Noida authority and the realtors must use anti-smog guns to sprinkle water to mitigate dust pollution… We hope that the rampant digging for small construction work on roads, footpaths, and other open spaces in the city will be done only,” said Amit Gupta, a Sector 77 resident who has written to the Authority demanding measures to reduce air pollution.

Meanwhile, the confederation of real estate developers association of India (Credai), a developers’ body, also issued advisory for the developers to adhere to Grap stage-III curbs after the air quality turned “severe”, causing distress to the citizens in this industrial town, a hub of construction of the real estate projects.

The Credai, in an advisory, appealed for adhering to the restrictions as a “moral duty” to work for air pollution mitigation.

However, it also said that the move could delay ongoing projects and affect delivery to homebuyers in projects, which are already delayed.

They said that Real Estate Reality Authority (RERA)-registered projects, which already comply with stringent environmental standards, should be treated as essential construction and allowed to continue under strict supervision.

Following the CAQM order, CREDAI Western UP instructed all its members and developers to strictly comply with all pollution control regulations.

“It is extremely concerning that air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have reached the ‘severe’ category. The Commission’s decision to implement GRAP-3 curbs is timely and necessary. CREDAI Western UP urges all its developers and builders to fully comply with all guidelines and give top priority to pollution control at their construction sites,” said Dinesh Gupta, president, Western UP Credai chapter.

Meanwhile, Praveen Jain, president NAREDCO, a self-regulatory industry body, said construction activities that generate relatively low pollution and dust emissions should be allowed to continue, provided they comply with construction and demolition waste management regulations.