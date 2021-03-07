Greater Noida: 10,000 ‘stolen’ phone batteries seized, two nabbed
Greater Noida: The police Saturday night nabbed two men from the Haldoni crossing in Greater Noida and recovered over 10,000 phone batteries apart from other gadgets allegedly from them.
According to the police, a vehicle checking drive was going on in the Ecotech 3 police jurisdiction when the suspects came by in a car.
“A WagonR bearing a Delhi number plate coming towards the Haldoni turn was stopped for checking. The two men in the car claimed they were transporting phone merchandise from Rajasthan. However, they could not produce any document related to the purchase, sale or transportation of the goods,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.
Police said that at least 10,080 phone batteries were recovered from the vehicle along with 220 LCD displays, 220 touch-screen phones and 22 android phones. The car was also seized. Even though the exact cost of the goods could not be determined, the police said they suspect it to be worth several lakhs.
A senior police officer, requesting not to be identified, said that all the merchandise belongs to an Indian manufacturer and appears to be stolen.
“We are working on getting in touch with the alleged manufacturers, from where the men claimed to have been coming, and to identify the rightful owners. Due action will be taken,” said the DCP.
The suspects were booked under Section 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Ecotech 3 police station. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.
