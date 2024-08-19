Greater Noida authority issues final warning to plot allottees

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida has given a final warning to the property allottees who are yet to execute their registry or start construction on their residential plots even after two decades of allotment, as they face allotment cancellation. During a board meeting held on June 12, the authority had approved a decision that required the allottees to complete the registry by June 30, 2024, and obtain the construction work completion certificate by June 30, 2026. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Such allottees have been now given a final extension to complete the registration by October 30, 2024, and the construction work by June 30, 2026. At least 5,000 property allottees in various categories can benefit from this last opportunity, officials said.

During a board meeting held on June 12, the authority had approved a decision that required the allottees to complete the registry by June 30, 2024, and obtain the construction work completion certificate by June 30, 2026. If the allottees failed to obey the last warning, the authority would cancel the allotment, the authority had declared.

“There are many allottees who have not executed the registry of their property despite the many years that have gone by. Also, they are yet to start the construction on their plot and obtain the completion certificate,” said Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

“The authority has now given them the final opportunity to either execute the registry and build houses or face cancellation of their property,” Dwivedi said, adding that the authority will not give additional time for registry or obtaining completion of the houses.

In some of the city’s oldest residential sectors like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Chi Phi, and others, numerous plots remain vacant, as the property owners have not built houses as they wait for the right time to sell it and make profit, said officials.

Some allottees have not even completed the necessary registration process. Initially, the rule required construction within 20 years, yet there are allottees who have failed to register or build even after 20 to 22 years, they added.

Even after repeated notices, these allottees did not take any action. With this final extension, they must complete the registration by October 30, 2024, and the construction work by June 30, 2026.

“We will cancel the allotment if these deadlines are not met in the execution of the registry and building house. We hope that this last warning will prompt the allottees to take the necessary steps to complete their registry and construction,” said ACEO.

These vacant plots pose security risks and are leading to inconvenience for neighbouring residents. RWAs have raised concerns with the authority regarding these issues.

“The authority must strictly ensure that vacant plots are used by their owners. Because it poses a huge nuisance to those who are living just next to these plots,” said Harendra Bhati, founder member of active citizen group, a residents’ group.

“Some of these vacant plots have turned out to be eyesores amid residential areas. We hope after the new order, the owners will build the houses soon,” he added.

Moreover, the authority has launched a scheme for five residential plots located in Chai Three and Chai Four sectors. These plots are of 524, 505, 639, 1,026 and 1,023 square metres. And together 3,717 square metres of land will be allotted from these five plots. On allotment of all five plots, about ₹17 crore will be received according to the reserve price.

Its brochures are available on the Greater Noida authority’s website.

The last date for registration in the scheme is September 2. The last date for registration fee, EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) and processing fee is September 05 and the last date for submitting documents is September 09. Possession of these plots will be available as soon as allotment is done.